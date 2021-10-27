A model smokes an electronic cigarette during the Beijing International Vapour Distribution Alliance Expo at China International Exhibition Center on July 23, 2015 in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty
China’s youth increasingly taking up vaping of e-cigarettes, despite health warnings and ban on sale to minors
- E-cigarettes increasingly marketed towards younger consumers in China, raising health concerns
- The South China Morning Post observed that it is relatively easy for under 18s to purchase devices and related products despite a ban on their sale to minors
Topic | China society
