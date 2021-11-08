The remnants of an old stretch of America’s transcontinental railroad near Terrace, Utah. Photo: Steve Dudrow
Chinese inkstone among artefacts found in Utah house that tell story of 19th-century migrant railway workers’ lives
- The house helped historians uncover a picture of a vibrant Chinese culture along America’s early railways
- But it is also a reminder of the intense racism they faced, and their near erasure from US history
