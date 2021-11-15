As China battles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks, reports of pets being killed when owners go into quarantine or hospital have been on the rise. Photo: Getty Images
China coronavirus: apology after government workers break into home of woman in quarantine and beat pet dog to death
- A woman in eastern China spoke with government workers about her pet dog before entering quarantine to ensure it would be cared for
- She then watched in horror on her home security cameras as the workers broke into her home and beat the dog to death with an iron rod
Topic | China society
As China battles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks, reports of pets being killed when owners go into quarantine or hospital have been on the rise. Photo: Getty Images