As China battles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks, reports of pets being killed when owners go into quarantine or hospital have been on the rise. Photo: Getty Images As China battles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks, reports of pets being killed when owners go into quarantine or hospital have been on the rise. Photo: Getty Images
China coronavirus: apology after government workers break into home of woman in quarantine and beat pet dog to death

  • A woman in eastern China spoke with government workers about her pet dog before entering quarantine to ensure it would be cared for
  • She then watched in horror on her home security cameras as the workers broke into her home and beat the dog to death with an iron rod

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:36pm, 15 Nov, 2021

