China’s overtime culture is under scrutiny after a recent case involved a tech firm placing banners up encouraging overtime and criticising anyone who left on time. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s 996 overtime culture: tech firm under investigation for pressuring staff to work extra hours

  • The 996 culture where people work from 9am to 9pm six days a week is ‘severely violating the law’, authorities say
  • It has long been common in China’s tech sector, in some extreme cases employees died after working excessive hours

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Nov, 2021

