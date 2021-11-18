Debate about the pressures on young people in China’s workplaces has been renewed after details of a punishment for staff caught watching films and videos on the job were leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s slacking off youth culture in the spotlight again after electrical retail giant punishes staff for watching movies at work
- 10 younger staff members of electrical giant Gome were punished for watching movies, TV shows, and videos at work
- The 996 culture, working from 9am to 9pm six days a week, widely observed in Chinese tech companies, has aroused controversy in recent years
