Debate about the pressures on young people in China’s workplaces has been renewed after details of a punishment for staff caught watching films and videos on the job were leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
Debate about the pressures on young people in China’s workplaces has been renewed after details of a punishment for staff caught watching films and videos on the job were leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s slacking off youth culture in the spotlight again after electrical retail giant punishes staff for watching movies at work

  • 10 younger staff members of electrical giant Gome were punished for watching movies, TV shows, and videos at work
  • The 996 culture, working from 9am to 9pm six days a week, widely observed in Chinese tech companies, has aroused controversy in recent years

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:14pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Debate about the pressures on young people in China’s workplaces has been renewed after details of a punishment for staff caught watching films and videos on the job were leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
Debate about the pressures on young people in China’s workplaces has been renewed after details of a punishment for staff caught watching films and videos on the job were leaked online. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE