While it does not look like much, this pentagonal shape is believed to be a 5,500-year-old structure of an ancient Chinese civilisation. Photo: Taiyuan Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
Discovery of 5,500-year-old structure in central China offers insights into ancient ‘Painted-pottery Culture’
- The building was part of the Yangshao people, who may have been the first people in China to subsist on agriculture
- The culture is famous for its stunning pottery that has astounded scientists for a century
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
