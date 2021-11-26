Archaeologists uncover an ancient Chinese burial vessel for children in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Archaeologists uncover an ancient Chinese burial vessel for children in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists discover remains of 128 children buried in urns in ancient Chinese funerary tradition

  • The skeletons are believed to be about 2,000 years old and would not have been cremated
  • The urns acted as a protection for the bodies and are a major reason the skeletons preserved well to this day

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Nov, 2021

