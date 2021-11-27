“Ghost marriages” remain common in China despite repeated attempts to stamp out the practice. Photo: Getty
Explainer |
China’s ‘ghost marriages’ see dead dug up for macabre marriages despite government crackdowns

  • Despite crackdowns, ‘ghost marriages’ remain common in some parts of China, in extreme cases, people have even committed murder to find a ‘spouse’
  • The price of a female body is usually determined by a range of factors, including age, how ‘fresh’ the body is, how complete the remains are, physical appearance and family background

Topic |   China society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 11:20am, 27 Nov, 2021

