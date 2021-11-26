A woman cries looking at the pictures of her dead sister pasted on the wall of her former home in Zhang village, Henan Province, central China. Photo: Getty
China domestic violence: man arrested for allegedly burning wife to death as son makes social media plea

  • Prosecution of domestic violence cases remains poor in China despite ongoing legal reform and public outrage
  • Since China passed its first Anti-Domestic Violence Law in 2016, there have been 942 reported cases of domestic violence resulting in 1,214 deaths by 2019

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:16pm, 26 Nov, 2021

