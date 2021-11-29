A slew of policies aimed to make it more attractive for people to have children were passed in the past month. Photo: Getty Images
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese government push for better maternity leave met with shrugs or concerns it will promote discrimination against women

  • About a dozen regional governments have extended maternity allowances in the past month
  • But some women say it will just push companies to hire more men or dissuade women from having children

Topic |   Ageing society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Nov, 2021

