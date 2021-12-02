A catering company in Henan province is under investigation after a food poisoning incident result in the hospitalisation of dozens of students. Photo: Xinhua
Investigation in China after dozens of students hospitalised in school food poisoning scare that revealed catering company without business licence
- Dozens of kids got sick after eating school lunch, and three of them were hospitalised for three days
- It turned out that the catering company did not have a proper food business license
Topic | China food security
A catering company in Henan province is under investigation after a food poisoning incident result in the hospitalisation of dozens of students. Photo: Xinhua