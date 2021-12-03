A man murdered his new wife for insurance money in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China (pictured). Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man accused of tricking newlywed wife into taking poisoned pills to claim insurance money
- The man, surnamed Dai, allegedly switched traditional Chinese medicine pills with tetrodotoxin, the poison commonly found in pufferfish
- The couple had just married two months earlier, but Dai was under a mountain of debt
Topic | Crime
