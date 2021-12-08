Chinese authorities raided two dog meat facilities in south China that are believed to have been skinning the animals. Photo: Vshine
Chinese authorities bust operations that were skinning dogs
- The two facilities were making dog meat, but activists do not know what happened to the pelts
- China is trying to contain dog meat production, and many raids come from tip-offs by neighbours who do not want to live near the facilities
Topic | Animal rights in China
