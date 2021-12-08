Chinese authorities raided two dog meat facilities in south China that are believed to have been skinning the animals. Photo: Vshine
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese authorities bust operations that were skinning dogs

  • The two facilities were making dog meat, but activists do not know what happened to the pelts
  • China is trying to contain dog meat production, and many raids come from tip-offs by neighbours who do not want to live near the facilities

Topic |   Animal rights in China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Dec, 2021

