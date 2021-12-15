A man strangled and bitten more than 10 times by a stranger in a bizarre case of mistaken identity: 163.com
China crime: man suffers more than 10 bite wounds to face and body after crazed attacker mistakes him for ex-girlfriend’s new lover
- A man in China is seeking tougher punishment for a man who jumped into his car and bit him multiple times in a case of mistaken identity
- The attacker wrongly believed the victim was his ex-girlfriend’s new lover
Topic | China society
