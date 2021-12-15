A case where a father sold his five children to human traffickers has shocked China. Photo: Shutterstock
China crime: man who sold his 5 children to human traffickers sentenced to 10 years in jail

  • The children were each sold for a price ranging from 20,000 yuan (US$3,142) to 80,000 yuan (US$12,570)
  • Despite government efforts to stamp out the practice, child trafficking remains an issue in China, including parents selling their own children

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 15 Dec, 2021

