Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists unearth oldest Buddha statues ever found in China
- The two statues were believed to have been made locally, an important nuance that provides insight into Buddhist history in China
- The oldest ever depiction of the Buddha was found in the 19th century in Afghanistan
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua