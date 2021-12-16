Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua
Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Scientists unearth oldest Buddha statues ever found in China

  • The two statues were believed to have been made locally, an important nuance that provides insight into Buddhist history in China
  • The oldest ever depiction of the Buddha was found in the 19th century in Afghanistan

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua
Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber that dates back to the Eastern Han dynasty. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE