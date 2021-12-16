A case where a father abused his young children and forced them to study university level subjects has China. Photo: Getty
A case where a father abused his young children and forced them to study university level subjects has China. Photo: Getty
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China education: restraining order against ‘tiger dad’ who beat kids aged 5 and 7 and forced them to study university subjects

  • Father berated and physically abused two small children in attempts to get them to study secondary and university level subjects
  • The children’s mother sought court intervention and was granted a restraining order against the father to protect the children

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:36am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A case where a father abused his young children and forced them to study university level subjects has China. Photo: Getty
A case where a father abused his young children and forced them to study university level subjects has China. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE