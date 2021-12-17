Song Gengyi was fired from her university over comments she made about the Nanjing Massacre during a lecture. Photo: Weibo
2 mainland university lecturers punished for comments touching Sino-Japanese sensitivities
- One lecturer was fired and another was transferred to a non-teaching position for their opinions
- The furore came the week China was honouring the 84th anniversary of the Nanking massacre
Topic | China-Japan relations
Song Gengyi was fired from her university over comments she made about the Nanjing Massacre during a lecture. Photo: Weibo