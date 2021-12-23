Karry Wang ended his relationship with Intel when the chipmaking giant banned suppliers from operating in Xinjiang. Photo: Handout
Top Chinese pop singer Karry Wang breaks off relationship with Intel after US chip maker requests suppliers to boycott Xinjiang
- Karry Wang, one of China’s brightest stars, said ‘national interests’ come above all else
- Intel said it was trying to comply with US laws and ‘was not taking a stand’
Topic | Human rights in China
