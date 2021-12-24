Xiaohui’s disability certificate. the woman ended up in intensive care after one video prank affected her diabetic condition. Photo: Handout
China: live-streamers arrested for forcing mentally disabled woman to perform in sexually degrading social media videos that left her in intensive care
- The men forced the young woman to engage in a variety of acts to which she was unable to consent including touching her genitals, drinking alcohol and kissing different men
- They also forced her to drink five bottles of liquid yogurt even though they knew she was diabetic, resulting in her being hospitalised in an ICU for four days
