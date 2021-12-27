There have been some drawbacks to the latest dating craze of blind boxes. Photo: Handout
There have been some drawbacks to the latest dating craze of blind boxes. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s blind box phenomenon still shows the pitfalls of online dating and meeting strangers on the internet

  • In China’s time-poor society blind boxes are seen as an easy way to meet potential dates, but not everyone is happy with the outcome
  • Offline, there are also stores and street vendors selling such boxes for as cheap as less than 16 US cents

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There have been some drawbacks to the latest dating craze of blind boxes. Photo: Handout
There have been some drawbacks to the latest dating craze of blind boxes. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE