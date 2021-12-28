A screenshot shows the back of Zhang Bo’s head (left) during his hearing for murder. Photo: Weibo
Death sentence for man who threw children out window and girlfriend who instigated the murders to ‘start a new family’
- The girlfriend suggested the killings and said she could not marry a man who had children with another woman
- The man killed his young children by throwing them out the window of his 14th-storey flat
Topic | Crime
