A video of human traffickers being publicly shamed went viral in China. Photo: Handout
Public shame parade for human traffickers in south China draws comparisons to Cultural Revolution
- The four men were paraded through the city wearing full hazmat suits with large portraits of themselves hanging around their necks
- Local authorities appeared to double down after the backlash, saying they should be allowed to punish criminals
Topic | Crime
