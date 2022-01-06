Alternative education is on the rise in China. Photo: Weibo
China’s innovative ‘happy schools’ popular with parents leaving the academically demanding mainstream education sector
- As more focus is placed on cracking down on China’s exam-obsessed school system, alternative schools are becoming increasingly popular
- Despite a lack of official recognition and the high fees, parents are flocking to a growing number of innovative schools
Topic | China society
