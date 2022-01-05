A court in China was heavily criticised for arguing that adultery was not a good enough reason to file for divorce. Photo: Handout
Adultery is not reason to file for divorce: Chinese court’s reasoning triggers some to say they just will not get married
- An article said because cheaters rarely live with their lovers they fail to meet ‘cohabitation’ standards
- However, legal scholars said the claim confused personal freedoms with the responsibilities of Chinese courts
Topic | Sex and love in China
A court in China was heavily criticised for arguing that adultery was not a good enough reason to file for divorce. Photo: Handout