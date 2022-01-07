A bottle of Mao-tai could fetch as much as US$250,000 at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
A bottle of Mao-tai could fetch as much as US$250,000 at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

US$250,000 for a bottle of baijiu? A 1959 bottle of Mao-tai could fetch that much at Christie’s auction

  • The bottle is both exceptionally rare and has been kept in remarkable condition over the past decades
  • The auction features dozens of lots of Mao-tai that are expected to fetch over US$10,000 per lot

Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 12:46pm, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A bottle of Mao-tai could fetch as much as US$250,000 at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
A bottle of Mao-tai could fetch as much as US$250,000 at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE