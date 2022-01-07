A baby girl has wound up in hospital after her Chinese grandma used TCM to try and cure a cough. Photo: Baidu
Traditional Chinese medicine treatment by grandma leaves baby girl in hospital with serious injuries to her face
- TCM is often used by the elderly and in rural parts of China in the belief it can cure a wide range of ailments
- Last month, an elderly woman put oil extracted from a cooked mouse on her grandson to treat a burn, he developed an infection and ended up in intensive care
Topic | China society
