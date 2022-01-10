A train worker takes care of a baby who had been saved from a couple who bought the boy. Photo: Sohu
A train worker takes care of a baby who had been saved from a couple who bought the boy. Photo: Sohu
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Illegally trafficked baby saved on train in China after grandmother tries to sell ‘dirty laundry’ born to teenage daughter

  • The 14-year-old teenager had been ‘overlooked’ by her family, who fretted about the perceived stain on their reputation
  • The uncle had sold the baby to a family in eastern China without the young mother’s knowledge

Topic |   Crime in China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A train worker takes care of a baby who had been saved from a couple who bought the boy. Photo: Sohu
A train worker takes care of a baby who had been saved from a couple who bought the boy. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE