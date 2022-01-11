A poverty relief programme has given 20 primary school children a live piglet to recognise their hard work and boost the local economy. Photo: Weixin
China education: students receive piglets as a reward for hard work and in the hope it will boost the local economy
- The unusual incentive was given out based on academic merit, with students selecting their pig by drawing lots
- Yiliang is one of China’s most impoverished counties. In 2019, local residents’ annual disposable income was 27,291 yuan (US$4,283)
