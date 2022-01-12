Jiang Ge (in the middle) and Liu Xin (on the right.) Photo: Handout
Jiang Ge murder: Chinese mother sues friend whose ex-boyfriend killed her daughter in Japan
- Jiang Ge was fatally stabbed by her friend Liu Nuanxi’s ex-boyfriend Chen Shifeng outside Liu’s rented apartment in Tokyo more than five years ago
- Liu locked Jiang outside their Tokyo apartment to keep the attacker out and Jiang was stabbed to death
Topic | China society
