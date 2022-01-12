Jiang Ge (in the middle) and Liu Xin (on the right.) Photo: Handout
Jiang Ge (in the middle) and Liu Xin (on the right.) Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Jiang Ge murder: Chinese mother sues friend whose ex-boyfriend killed her daughter in Japan

  • Jiang Ge was fatally stabbed by her friend Liu Nuanxi’s ex-boyfriend Chen Shifeng outside Liu’s rented apartment in Tokyo more than five years ago
  • Liu locked Jiang outside their Tokyo apartment to keep the attacker out and Jiang was stabbed to death

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jiang Ge (in the middle) and Liu Xin (on the right.) Photo: Handout
Jiang Ge (in the middle) and Liu Xin (on the right.) Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE