“I don’t want to be a hero praised by others. I just want to let my daughter’s heart continue beating,” the girl’s father wrote. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Father donates organs of daughter, 9, who died after being knocked down in school corridor and hitting her head

  • The father donated the organs of his daughter, nicknamed Tongtong, to people in need
  • The school has acknowledged the carelessness of teachers in not sending the girl for medical care right away

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 9:35am, 14 Jan, 2022

