“I don’t want to be a hero praised by others. I just want to let my daughter’s heart continue beating,” the girl’s father wrote. Photo: Handout
Father donates organs of daughter, 9, who died after being knocked down in school corridor and hitting her head
- The father donated the organs of his daughter, nicknamed Tongtong, to people in need
- The school has acknowledged the carelessness of teachers in not sending the girl for medical care right away
Topic | China society
