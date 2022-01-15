Declining birth rates, an ageing population, and soaring seperation rates prompted a controversial law one year ago to make divorce harder. Photo: AFP

China divorce cooling-off rule: one year after controversial law enacted authorities claim rates of separation declining

  • Chinese provinces have reported a significantly lower rate of divorce and claim it is due to a cooling-off period under new rules
  • Eastern China’s Chongqing municipality said the rate of divorce had decreased by almost half since the law was enacted a year ago

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:38am, 15 Jan, 2022

