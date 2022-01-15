Declining birth rates, an ageing population, and soaring seperation rates prompted a controversial law one year ago to make divorce harder. Photo: AFP
China divorce cooling-off rule: one year after controversial law enacted authorities claim rates of separation declining
- Chinese provinces have reported a significantly lower rate of divorce and claim it is due to a cooling-off period under new rules
- Eastern China’s Chongqing municipality said the rate of divorce had decreased by almost half since the law was enacted a year ago
Topic | China society
Declining birth rates, an ageing population, and soaring seperation rates prompted a controversial law one year ago to make divorce harder. Photo: AFP