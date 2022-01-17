Girl, aged 5, may lose both her legs after having hot water poured on them by her father and his girlfriend. Photo: Handout
Child abuse: 5-year-old girl in serious condition after father and girlfriend beat and burnt her with hot liquid
- The girl is in a serious condition but she is improving after two operations, her family said
- In China, 171,000 people were charged with violence against minors between 2018 and 2020
