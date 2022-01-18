A teen who sold by his parents at birth found them after searching, only to be abandoned by them again. Photo: Handout
China child trafficking: teen tracks down parents who sold him at birth, only to be rejected again
- The teenager, now aged 17, was sold at birth via a middleman to adoptive parents who died when he was 4, leaving him orphaned
- After an online search he traced his birth parents, but shortly after meeting them they told him to cease contact as they had new families
