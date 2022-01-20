A teenager in China, sold at birth by his parents, is now suing them after they deserted him again when he recently tracked them down. Photo: SCMP artwork
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Don’t want to see me anymore? See you in court’: Chinese teenager sold at birth by parents sues them for deserting him again after reunion

  • Liu asked his parents to help him financially but they quickly had a falling-out over money
  • His parents say they are not well-off and his father even claimed it was his adoptive family’s responsibility to provide for Liu

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:04pm, 20 Jan, 2022

