The body of Liu Xuezhou was found on a beach in Hainan province by a search party on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Teenage boy in China who was rejected twice by birth parents and then bullied online found dead in apparent suicide

  • The boy was found by people who started a search after seeing his social media posts but he could not be saved by doctors
  • He wrote a 10,000-word post online detailing the cyberbullying he received after his story went viral

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Jan, 2022

