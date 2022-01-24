The body of Liu Xuezhou was found on a beach in Hainan province by a search party on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Teenage boy in China who was rejected twice by birth parents and then bullied online found dead in apparent suicide
- The boy was found by people who started a search after seeing his social media posts but he could not be saved by doctors
- He wrote a 10,000-word post online detailing the cyberbullying he received after his story went viral
