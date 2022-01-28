Young men play online video games in an esports hotel in Chengdu in southwest China. Photo: Imaginechina
Esports
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China upgrades its internet cafes for esports gaming hotels, but they operate in a legal grey area

  • It is easier for teenagers to find loopholes around strict age restrictions that make internet cafes off-limits
  • But some people expressed concern that it is further fuelling internet addiction in China

Topic |   Esports
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:34am, 28 Jan, 2022

