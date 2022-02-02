Goji berries are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine and a new study connected them with eye health. Photo: Getty Images
A handful of goji berries a day keeps the optometrist away: a new study finds the fruit, widely used in Chinese medicine, can improve eye health for the middle-aged

  • The study found that goji berries dramatically improve the health of optical pigments that prevent eye degeneration
  • Goji berries are experiencing a boost in popularity as they have been awarded the ‘superfood’ designation

