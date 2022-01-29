Li Furun died after he was attacked by dogs at a deserted factory where he was playing. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Death of 11-year-old boy after dog attack rekindles debate about how China manages rising pet ownership

  • The boy was attacked by four dogs in a deserted factory where he had been playing
  • The incident sparked debate because, as pet ownership in China skyrockets, so have conflicts between owners and neighbours

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jan, 2022

