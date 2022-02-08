A video of mother of 8 chained to a wall by her neck has triggered widespread outrage in China and forced local authorities to act. Photo: Hexun
Chinese authorities investigate case of mentally ill woman chained up in a shed in freezing temperatures by husband

  • A video showed the woman living separately from her husband and children in a shed, dressed in thin clothes in freezing temperatures and being poorly fed
  • Despite the efforts by local authorities to reassure them, many internet users said they are not convinced by the investigation so far

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Feb, 2022

