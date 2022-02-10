China’s parents are struggling to educate their own children and are turning to boot camps to learn how to talk with and teach their own children. Photo: File
China education: amid coronavirus and tutor ban parents use boot camps to learn how to teach children themselves

  • Child-parent education courses, long a fixture in the West, have come to China as more parents find themselves teaching their children at home
  • China’s double reduction education policy and the coronavirus mean many parents are often their child’s primary educator

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Feb, 2022

