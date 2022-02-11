Shanghai is one of the major Chinese cities that is rolling out VR as a crime deterrent tool. Photo: Shanghai Community Corrections Administration
‘Scared straight’: VR penal correctional education comes to major Chinese cities

  • The VR initiatives are being rolled out across China as a strategy for helping people stay out of jail
  • The programmes include anti-drug content, tours of correctional facilities and even a simulated drink-driving car accident

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Feb, 2022

