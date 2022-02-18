Education apps for preschoolers are the latest thing in the sights of Chinese authorities in a bid to reduce academic pressure on children. Photo: Handout
China education: Beijing moves to ban tuition apps targeting preschoolers under crackdown on after-school tutoring
- The ban will prevent kids as young as 3 from learning Chinese, English, maths and other skills via online apps
- In July last year, the Ministry of Education issued a series of tough rules to reduce the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring
Topic | China society
Education apps for preschoolers are the latest thing in the sights of Chinese authorities in a bid to reduce academic pressure on children. Photo: Handout