A private boarding school has been accused of shaming and beating students, excessive tests, and overcharging for food and water. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese authorities investigate private boarding school after student blows whistle on alleged abuse, public shaming and excessive tests
- The story broke after one student wrote a lengthy essay online detailing a series of alleged abuses at the school
- The student said they had been suffering from depression and anxiety for about a year as a result of the abuse and had ceased studying there
Topic | China society
A private boarding school has been accused of shaming and beating students, excessive tests, and overcharging for food and water. Photo: SCMP artwork