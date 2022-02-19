A private boarding school has been accused of shaming and beating students, excessive tests, and overcharging for food and water. Photo: SCMP artwork
Chinese authorities investigate private boarding school after student blows whistle on alleged abuse, public shaming and excessive tests

  • The story broke after one student wrote a lengthy essay online detailing a series of alleged abuses at the school
  • The student said they had been suffering from depression and anxiety for about a year as a result of the abuse and had ceased studying there

Alice Yan
Updated: 9:52am, 19 Feb, 2022

A private boarding school has been accused of shaming and beating students, excessive tests, and overcharging for food and water. Photo: SCMP artwork
