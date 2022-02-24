Thinking outside of the box, a southern Chinese border city has started using geese to patrol its boundary. Photo: News.sina
Chinese border city turns to out-of-the-box ally to help contain imported Covid-19 cases: geese

  • Geese are practical “border agents” because they make a lot of noise when approached by strangers
  • Near Vietnam, the city of Chongzuo has a rugged border that can be difficult to patrol

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:59pm, 24 Feb, 2022

