Police are investigating accusations that a woman (right) was held captive by her husband (left). Photo: Weixin
Crime
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Police in China investigate claims man kept mentally disabled wife in a cage and bragged about it

  • The man is accused of bragging about severe mental and physical abuse on the TikTok-like app Kuaishou
  • The case comes as China was shocked by a separate case of a woman who was chained in a hut by her husband

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 6:57pm, 2 Mar, 2022

