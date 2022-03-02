Police are investigating accusations that a woman (right) was held captive by her husband (left). Photo: Weixin
Police in China investigate claims man kept mentally disabled wife in a cage and bragged about it
- The man is accused of bragging about severe mental and physical abuse on the TikTok-like app Kuaishou
- The case comes as China was shocked by a separate case of a woman who was chained in a hut by her husband
Topic | Crime
