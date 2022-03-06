China is trialling policies that will allow people to work beyond their official retirement age. Photo: AFP
China is trialling policies that will allow people to work beyond their official retirement age. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China wants its people to work longer, but people over 35 cannot get hired

  • Even civil service jobs have an official age cap of 35 for new recruits
  • A new proposal at this year’s upcoming ‘two sessions’ suggests that the government end age limits for new recruits

Topic |   Ageing society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is trialling policies that will allow people to work beyond their official retirement age. Photo: AFP
China is trialling policies that will allow people to work beyond their official retirement age. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE