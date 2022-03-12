A woman pushes her dogs in a pram at the Shanghai International Pet Expo in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China: call to protect pets from slaughter during coronavirus lockdowns after string of horrific incidents saw cats and dogs killed
- Since the pandemic outbreak pets belonging to Covid-19 patients and close contacts have been forcefully killed by local governments
- A member of the National People’s Congress says China has legions of pets but a lack of regulations protecting them during the pandemic
Topic | China society
A woman pushes her dogs in a pram at the Shanghai International Pet Expo in Shanghai. Photo: AFP