Yang Suhui (left) died without realising she had met her son Xu Jianfeng (right) on WeChat. Photo: Handout
Woman dies without realising abducted son in same anti-human trafficking WeChat group after 26-year search

  • The two had been connected by a group that fights human trafficking in China
  • But a mistaken blood test and a birthmark confusion convinced the two they were not related

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Mar, 2022

