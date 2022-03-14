Yang Suhui (left) died without realising she had met her son Xu Jianfeng (right) on WeChat. Photo: Handout
Woman dies without realising abducted son in same anti-human trafficking WeChat group after 26-year search
- The two had been connected by a group that fights human trafficking in China
- But a mistaken blood test and a birthmark confusion convinced the two they were not related
Topic | Crime
