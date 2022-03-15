Excessive smartphone use is the reason for 30 per cent of divorces in China and the problem is worsening, say some counsellors. Photo: SCMP artwork
China divorce: ‘he just played with his phone’ — mobile addiction causing up to 30 per cent of failed marriages, say counsellors
- China’s divorce rate rose from 2 cases per 1,000 people in 2010 to 3.4 per 1,000 in 2019, before dropping to 3.1 per 1,000 people in 2020
- However, public opinion is divided on how significant a factor mobile phone use is in causing divorces
Topic | China society
Excessive smartphone use is the reason for 30 per cent of divorces in China and the problem is worsening, say some counsellors. Photo: SCMP artwork